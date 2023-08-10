Russian citizen found dead in a villa in Miches

The lifeless remains of a Russian national were discovered in the bathroom of his residence situated in a villa at the 13th-kilometer mark of the Miches-El Seibo highway.

The deceased has been identified as Sergiy Zhyvyenko, a 67-year-old individual who resided in the aforementioned villa, reportedly the owner of the property.

Upon this discovery, emergency services from 911 and law enforcement officials promptly arrived at the location. The area was secured while awaiting the presence of a medical examiner to carry out the necessary procedures.

The circumstances surrounding the foreigner’s demise remain uncertain. In order to ascertain the exact cause of death, the body is slated to be transported to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for a thorough autopsy.