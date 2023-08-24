Abinader requests a damage report to attend to those affected by the Franklin storm

President Luis Abinader has urged government institutions involved in assessing the damage caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin across the country to focus on providing assistance to those affected.

Following a meeting chaired by the President alongside various officials within the Green Room of the National Palace, Administrative Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza conveyed the President’s request. This initiative is part of the government’s response strategy to address the repercussions of the atmospheric phenomenon experienced in the nation.

Furthermore, Paliza announced that entities responsible for disaster relief must furnish a report detailing their operational plans and objectives aimed at addressing the challenges that have arisen.

Particular emphasis is currently placed on prompt interventions within Greater Santo Domingo, especially in heavily impacted neighborhoods. Immediate distribution of food supplies is taking place to alleviate the plight of families adversely affected by the storm.

Paliza also confirmed that swift directives have been issued to entities such as Edes (EDESUR, EDEESTE, and EDENORTE), the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage (Inapa), and local utilities (Coras) across the nation. These instructions entail restoring the functionality of energy grids and water supply networks that have suffered disruption, with the aim of rapidly meeting the demands for electricity and clean water.

Paliza stressed, “There will not be a single Dominican, whether directly or indirectly impacted by this phenomenon, who won’t receive the attention of the Dominican Government. In the upcoming days, through the mechanisms of public service and dedicated efforts, we will mobilize all necessary resources so that the majority of affected Dominicans can experience the supportive hand of the Dominican government.”