Onamet monitors tropical wave that could become a hurricane

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported Friday that it is monitoring an area of downpours and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave, with a potential of 70% to become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

As indicated, the trough is currently located a few hundred kilometers southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

In addition, the Onamet notified that the potential tropical cyclone No.16 is located about 400 kilometers east of Charleston, South Carolina.

It added that its maximum sustained winds are at 85 kph and moving north at 19 kph. “Due to its location and displacement, this system does not represent a danger to the country,” he assured.

On the other hand, he said that Nigel became a post-tropical cyclone; due to its location and trajectory, this system will not be referred to again.