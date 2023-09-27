Storm Philippe en route to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe, currently located more than 995 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecast models suggest that the storm may approach the Dominican Republic.

According to Carla Morales, a forecaster at Onamet, the projections indicate that Storm Philippe is expected to weaken over the weekend, potentially becoming a tropical depression or remaining a low-pressure system before reaching the central Caribbean or Puerto Rico.

Morales emphasized that even if the tropical system weakens, it could still bring rainy conditions to the country and cause rough waves along the Atlantic coast. She mentioned that the storm is expected to be located northeast of the Lesser Antilles by next Friday.

While the center of the storm might approach the Dominican Republic on Monday, cloud cover and its effects could start to be felt in the country as early as the weekend.

As of the latest update from the United States National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Philippe is moving west at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour. The storm’s tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 335 kilometers from its center.

The forecast indicates that Philippe is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and eastern Puerto Rico from Friday to Monday, with western Puerto Rico likely experiencing 1 to 2 inches of rain. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepare for potential weather-related impacts.