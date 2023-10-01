Storms Philippe and Rina pose no danger to Dominican Republic, according to Onamet

The National Meteorological Office reported that tropical storms Philippe and Rina present no danger to the country.

“According to current projections, and if they do not present significant changes in the next few days, both tropical storms will not represent danger for the Dominican Republic,” Onamet indicated in its most recent bulletin.

Despite this forecast, the meteorological agency stressed that it is closely monitoring these storms’ development and recommended that the general population and civil protection agencies closely follow their evolution.

At 7:00 a.m. today, tropical storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.1 north and longitude 55.9 west, about 770 kilometers east of the northern Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Philippe

Philippe is moving slowly to the south/southwest at about 7 kph. It is expected to turn southwest and west tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are at 85 kph, with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Rina was located nearby at latitude 20.9 north and longitude 49.5 west, about 1,455 kilometers east/northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Rina

This phenomenon moves west/northwestward at about 17 kph and is expected to move northwestward in the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are at 85 kph, with higher gusts. A slight change in strengthening is forecast over the next few days.

Tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles outward from its center.