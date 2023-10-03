Dominican Government clarifies that it can make commercial measures with Haiti more flexible, but not immigration ones

Santo Domingo.- During a conversation with journalists at LA Semanal con la Prensa, President Luis Abinader explained the phrase he used last week, stating that the border with Haiti will not be the same again due to the conflict over the construction of a canal on the Masacre River.

The president clarified that this phrase means that while some commercial actions at the border might become more flexible, he does not anticipate flexibility in immigration matters for the coming months, especially if there is military action in Haiti, which would necessitate protection.

Abinader also hailed the approval of the UN Security Council for the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti, led by Kenya, as a victory for Dominican diplomacy. He emphasized that this victory was the result of persistent, systematic, strategic, and intelligent work by Dominican diplomacy.

The president expressed his belief that Kenya’s intervention in Haiti will be favorable for the entire region, including both Haiti and the Dominican Republic. He reiterated that the Dominican Republic will provide diplomatic support to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti but will not become directly involved in military action in the neighboring country.

Abinader also mentioned an increase in annual spending at the border, with special incentives for personnel, the acquisition of new equipment, and improvements to the Dajabón fortress. He announced the upcoming inauguration of a perimeter fence in Jimaní.

The president emphasized his government’s openness to dialogue, stating that they aim to act justly and within the bounds of the law. Some of the measures at the border will be temporary, while others will be permanent.