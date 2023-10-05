Immigration Directorate database was “hacked”

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) has reported a “cybersecurity incident” involving unauthorized access to their database, which has exposed data including names, addresses, and dates of birth. However, they have emphasized that their operations and data encryption remain uncompromised.

The incident was detected on September 14 when anomalies in their systems were observed, leading them to notify the National Cybersecurity Center for further investigation. The statement does not specify whether the exposed data pertains to users or personnel associated with the entity.

Immigration authorities are actively cooperating with authorities to assess the extent of the breach, take measures to mitigate its impact, and safeguard the privacy of those affected. They are also collaborating with the National Cybersecurity Center to implement remediation measures, strengthen controls, and monitor any abnormal activities that may arise within the system.

The DGM has expressed its commitment to transparency and keeping the community informed about any significant developments related to this incident.