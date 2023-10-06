Campaign calls on Dominicans to unite in defense of sovereignty and national identity

Santo Domingo.- Hernani Aquino, the promoter of the RDPorLoAlto patriotic campaign, has called on all Dominicans, both those living inside and outside the Dominican Republic, to unite in defense of sovereignty and national identity. He believes that this is a crucial moment for unity, where all Dominicans should come together to protect the nation’s identity.

Aquino has been actively involved in campaigns promoting the country, national symbols, environmental conservation, and the dissemination of Dominican identity. He believes that now is the time to emphasize unity, celebrate the country’s roots, culture, and history, and create a strong sense of national identity and independence.

He contends that any Dominican who doesn’t take pride in their country doesn’t truly feel Dominican, as the sight of the national symbols should evoke a sense of pride and patriotism in every Dominican’s heart.