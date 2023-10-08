Relatives ask for help to find missing teenager in Veron

Teenager Erick Ernesto Rosario de los Santos, 15 years old, has been missing since last Friday in Verón, Punta Cana.

Relatives of the minor are asking for help from the authorities and, at the same time, requested that if anyone has seen him, they can notify them at 849-389-5035.

According to the Center for Security and Defense Studies of the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development, from 2017 to mid-2023, around 1,180 people would have disappeared.

By May of this year, there were still 445 open cases, representing many families to whom anguish envelops them. Social networks have played an essential role in locating missing persons, a growing problem that encompasses a myriad of causes, ranging from criminal to deteriorating mental health.

But the problem is exacerbated by the slow protocols imposed by the authorities, which currently grant a period of up to 48 hours to declare a person missing. These two days turn into years due to the agony of those affected.

In this sense, President Luis Abinader announced the implementation of the Amber Alert. This mechanism seeks to eliminate bureaucratic processes and expedite the search and location of people in this situation. Congressman Orlando Jorge Villegas has been one of the advocates of this bill, which sectors consider paramount importance for the country.