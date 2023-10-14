Luis Abinader would win in the first round of elections in 2024, according to poll

The president of the Modern Revolutionary Party, José Ignacio Paliza, revealed that according to a survey conducted by the CEC between October 6 and 8 of this year, President Luis Abinader would win in the first round of the 2024 presidential elections against five other candidates.

In his X account, Paliza wrote: “The polls confirm the triumph of our president @luisabinader in the first round…May the triumph find us working ¡Unidos venceremos!”