Abinader inaugurates this Thursday border wall in Elías Piña
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is scheduled to visit the Dominican-Haitian border on Thursday to inaugurate a section of the border wall or perimeter fence in the Elías Piña province. This visit marks the completion of section number 3 of the border wall, which spans 3.5 kilometers and is the first of six sections planned for construction.
The inauguration event is set for 10:30 AM and comes at a time when the Dominican Republic and Haiti are engaged in a dispute over the construction of a canal on the Massacre River.
The border wall primarily consists of a reinforced concrete wall approximately two meters in height, followed by a cyclone mesh. It is described as a “smart fence” incorporating technological elements. The wall aims to curb activities such as merchandise smuggling, illegal immigration, and the movement of gang members.
Once fully completed, the border wall’s first stage will span 54 kilometers and feature 19 surveillance towers and 10 access gates for patrolling and maintenance on both sides. It will be divided into six sections: sections 1 and 2 in Dajabón and Montecristi (25.3 kilometers), section 3 in Elías Piña (3.5 kilometers), sections 4 and 5 in Jimaní (17.2 kilometers), and section 6 in Pedernales (7.8 kilometers).
In the 2024 budget project, the government allocated a budget of RD$58.31 billion to the Ministry of Defense for executing “high-priority” projects, including the perimeter fence. This represents a 9.4% increase compared to the 2023 budget of RD$53.29 billion.
Considering the border dispute, I am not sure if this wall is to stop Haitian from going to the DR, to stop Dominican merchand to cross to Haiti to sell their products or to prevent Haitian from the DR to go back to Haiti but at this moment it is sure to not stop Haitian from going to the DR because they are the one who are keeping the border closed
Historically, it’s quite obvious that most of the illegal immigration on the island has always come from Haiti and not vice versa. Even if tensions between the two countries are currently sour, that’s not to say that some Haitians won’t try to cross over illegally. This border wall is more than necessary, it should’ve been built years if not decades ago.
Dominicans do not cross to haiti, no one wants to be kidnapped or raped.