Dominicans press for Haitian woman not to be put on an Immigration Control truck

Santo Domingo.- After a prolonged struggle lasting several minutes, agents from the General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) released a Haitian national who resisted boarding the Migratory Control bus in Sabana Perdida, Santo Domingo Norte.

According to the immigration agents, the woman did not possess the necessary documentation, and that’s why they intended to transport her in the vehicle. However, she resisted by holding onto the bus’s bars, leading to their decision to release her.

One of the agents explained to journalists that the decision was made due to the pressure from Dominican citizens who urged her release and to prevent any mistreatment of the woman. The woman claimed to have two children, whom she was planning to pick up from the Otilia Peláez educational center in the same area.

The agent, who chose to remain anonymous, clarified that this action was taken following the instructions of their superiors. He added that this action is only permitted when individuals in irregular immigration situations have not yet entered the vehicle. Otherwise, they would be transferred to one of the immigration facilities for processing and subsequent repatriation to their home country, in this case, Haiti.

The incident took place around 10:30 in the morning near the fourth station of the Santo Domingo Cable Car on Charles de Gaulle Avenue, where a crowd of onlookers gathered to observe the unfolding events. Immigration controls have been ongoing in the Sabana Perdida-Villa Mella area, with at least 20 Haitian nationals under their supervision due to their irregular presence on Dominican soil.