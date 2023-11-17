French Embassy welcomes extension of Aerodom agreement

Santo Domingo.- The French Embassy in the Dominican Republic has expressed support for a law aimed at extending the concession contract of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), a subsidiary of VINCI Airports. This extension of the concession contract will allow Aerodom to continue managing and operating several major airports in the Dominican Republic, including Las Américas International Airport, President Joaquín Balaguer Airport, Gregorio Luperón Airport, María Montez Airport, President Juan Bosch Airport, and Arroyo Barril Aerodrome.

VINCI Airports, the parent company of Aerodom, is a leading global airport operator with a presence in 13 countries across Europe, Asia, and America. The extension of the concession agreement is seen as a positive development that reinforces the strong commercial relationship between the French company and the Dominican Republic.

This partnership aims to further enhance airport management and air connectivity in the Dominican Republic, contributing to the country’s aviation goals and infrastructure development.