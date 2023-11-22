Fire reported at the Ministry of Education

A fire has been reported at the Ministry of Education, located on Máximo Gómez Avenue in the National District. The extent and cause of the fire are yet to be detailed. In response, at least three fire department units have been dispatched to the site, as confirmed by the fire department to Listín Diario. The situation is currently developing, and more information is expected to be released as the emergency services work to manage and contain the fire.

This is all the information we have available for now. Updates will come as more details are released.