Civil Defense works to rescue people trapped after a tragic accident between a truck and a bus in San Cristóbal

San Cristobal.- Civil Defense personnel in the Dominican Republic responded to a serious accident on Wednesday involving a collision between a barge and a passenger bus on the Sánchez Highway, in the Quita Sueño section of Haina, San Cristóbal. Approximately 14 people were trapped as a result of the incident.

The local Civil Defense director, José Luis Cabrera, provided a preliminary report stating that at least six people have died, and there are an equal number of injuries. A vehicle extrication unit equipped with specialized tools from the Headquarters was dispatched to the accident site to assist in rescuing the trapped victims.

Witnesses reported that the accident occurred around 8:00 AM. The barge ended up in some bushes near the road. Emergency response teams from the San Cristóbal Fire Department and the National District, along with other emergency response institutions, were also present at the scene to provide assistance.