Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Airlines Association has expressed its delight over ARAJET, one of its member airlines, being named the best new airline in the world at the CAPA Awards for Excellence in Aviation. This prestigious award was presented during the Aviation World Cup Summit in Abu Dhabi. CAPA – Center for Aviation, renowned for its market intelligence in the aviation and travel industry, recognized ARAJET for its innovation and significant impact on the industry. This accolade is particularly notable as ARAJET was chosen from a pool of 20 airlines with three years or less of operation, marking a significant achievement for both the airline and the Dominican national aviation industry.

ARAJET’s success, having reached 22 destinations in 16 countries within just a year of operations, is seen as a testament to the Dominican Republic’s capacity for remarkable achievements in aviation. Omar Chahin, president of ADLA, praised the airline and specifically acknowledged Víctor Pacheco, the driving force behind ARAJET, for his contributions.

CAPA highlighted Arajet’s combination of innovation and pioneering spirit, which has rapidly influenced aviation markets. The airline’s ambitious fleet and network plans have positioned it as an emerging key player in Caribbean aviation. By the end of its first full year of operations, ARAJET is expected to have carried close to 500,000 passengers.

A crucial factor in receiving the award was ARAJET’s expanding fleet, currently comprising six new aircraft with plans to add two more by the year’s end. This growth and the airline’s performance underscore its potential and the strength of the Dominican aviation sector.