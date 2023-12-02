Precipice is open and without road safety; fear increases

The large ravine where the truck and the bus collided in the Quita Sueño sector in Bajos de Haina, San Cristóbal, which left 12 dead and 19 injured last Wednesday, remains open and without any road safety.

The feeling of insecurity has increased among the residents of the area, reiterating that the high speed at which the cargo trucks drive from the Sanchez highway, in the direction of Haina – Santo Domingo, is excessive and without any indicator to signal the reduction of speed, which has caused accidents when approaching the curve called “La Bajada de Yoya.”

They also complain that there are no crosswalks, the road lacks illumination, and the pavement is worn out, a danger that they have been denouncing for some time and have not yet received the pertinent attention.

The citizens received a visit from the mayor of the municipal district of Quita Sueño, Antonio Brito Rodríguez, who explained that the accident could have happened due to sewage that passed over the road and that, on several occasions, they had tried to clean it, but supposedly the mayor of Haina had prevented them from doing so.

He pointed out that there have been five accidents involving trucks and buses during the last 12 days on the road from Piedra Blanca to the Quita Sueño sector.

Journalists were going to be hit by a truck.

At the place, while journalists from different media were doing their work, a patana lost control, braking abruptly, creating fear in all the people there. The individual was talking on his cell phone.

Evolution of the injured

The National Health Service (SNS) reported that three patients are already home, and four remain stable. Among these are a 24-year-old woman, admitted to the Hospital Traumatológico Ney Arias Lora, and the eight-year-old girl who is being treated at the Hospital Infantil Robert Reid Cabral.

While at the Juan Pablo Pina Hospital in San Cristóbal, four people are still in a delicate condition.