Crash incident at National Palace under investigation

Santo Domingo.- The individual responsible for crashing into the doors of the National Palace, along with the two army members who were struck by the vehicle, are currently in critical condition at the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces, as confirmed by the National Palace in a press release.

Homero Figueroa, the spokesperson for the Presidency, identified the soldiers as Westel Jiménez Hernández and Erick Castillo Tejada. Both were on duty at the gate when they were hit by a gray Chevrolet Colorado. The driver, identified as John Raymond Durán Villar, is also undergoing medical treatment at the same hospital.

According to the press release, “Both the driver of the vehicle and the aforementioned members of the Army are in a delicate condition in the military hospital.”

Figueroa mentioned that during the preliminary interrogation, the driver claimed that he carried out the action “driven by divine instruction,” indicating an apparent state of emotional instability.

The investigation is ongoing, and toxicological results are awaited to determine whether the individual involved was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.