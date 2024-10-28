Abinader reveals he received proposals to allow former presidents to run again

Santo Domingo.- During the National Assembly’s proclamation of the newly modified Constitution, President Luis Abinader declared a significant break from 180 years of tradition in the Dominican Republic. Key changes include barring former presidents from running for office again, reducing the number of deputies, and unifying congressional, municipal, and presidential elections. These reforms aim to prevent leaders from altering electoral rules to their advantage.

President Abinader emphasized that these measures ensure no future president can adjust election rules for personal gain. In his speech, he highlighted the unusual step of limiting his own powers, despite holding a congressional majority.

“This is the first time in Dominican history that a president with sufficient power chooses to restrict it,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to democratic principles.