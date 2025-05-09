Senator Rick Scott commends President Abinader’s leadership

Washington, D.C.- Florida Senator Rick Scott praised Dominican President Luis Abinader’s leadership during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where Abinader received the CHLI Founders International Leadership Award, a distinction granted by the U.S. Congress. Scott highlighted Abinader’s transformative vision, noting his role in strengthening institutions, fostering economic growth, and protecting natural resources.

According to Scott, the Dominican president’s regulatory reforms have improved the business climate and supported job creation, contributing not only to the national economy but also to citizens’ well-being. He emphasized that Abinader has positioned the Dominican Republic on a path toward a brighter future, marked by opportunity and institutional stability.

During his U.S. visit, President Abinader also met with several congressmen, including Dominican-born Representative Adriano Espaillat, to discuss the worsening crisis in Haiti and its implications for Dominican security.