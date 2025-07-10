MINERD guarantees school access for all students amid enrollment concerns

Azua, D.R.- Amid growing concerns over a lack of classroom space in some public schools, Education Minister Luis Miguel De Camps has reaffirmed that every student in the Dominican Republic will have guaranteed access to education for the 2025–2026 academic year. He acknowledged that the current issues are concentrated in high-density areas like Greater Santo Domingo and La Altagracia, but insisted that no child will be left out due to space limitations—honoring a commitment made by President Luis Abinader.

De Camps explained that the Ministry of Education (MINERD) is acting on two fronts: addressing current enrollment requests and developing projections based on demographic trends, residential movement, and shifts in education levels. During a visit to Regional Office 03 in Azua, he emphasized that MINERD is combining strategic planning with immediate action to uphold the right to education across the country.

To handle the increased demand, the Ministry has launched a set of targeted initiatives. These include a real-time digital platform that allows schools to report their need for additional student spaces, enabling quick responses and better resource distribution.