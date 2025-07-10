President Abinader inaugurates Plaza Zona Colonial parking facility

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has inaugurated the Plaza Zona Colonial, a mixed-use parking structure built with an investment of US$16 million, as part of the national Parquéate RD program aimed at improving urban mobility in high-traffic areas. The facility is located at the corner of Arzobispo Meriño Street and Mella Avenue in Santo Domingo’s Colonial Zone and will open to the public on August 1, operating 24/7 at a rate of RD$100 per hour.

Financed through the Reserves I Closed Development Fund and administered by AFI Reservas, the project reflects the government’s broader efforts to revitalize historic districts, reduce congestion, and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Plaza Zona Colonial offers 352 parking spaces, EV charging stations, bicycle and motorcycle zones, and 1,255 m² of commercial space. It also includes a car wash, modern security systems, solar energy support, license renewal services via Intrant, and a digital payment system. The facility will be operated by Grupo TX of Panama, a company with over 40 years of experience in Latin America.