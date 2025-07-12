Trough will cause rain and thunderstorms



The Dominican Meteorological Institute (Indomet) forecast showers with occasional thunderstorms for today in Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago Rodríguez, San Juan, Elías Piña, and Dajabón.

The weather forecasting agency also reported that a trough will cause the conditions, which are expected to persist from the afternoon until late at night.

Meteorology predicts that temperatures will remain hot, due to the time of year and the presence of Saharan dust and easterly/southeasterly winds.

For this reason, the government recommends that the population drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and avoid sun exposure, especially from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Indomet urges greater attention to children and adults, who are the most vulnerable to heat.