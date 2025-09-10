MOPC completes renovation of Hípica overpass in Santo Domingo Este

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced that the Hípica Avenue overpass will reopen to traffic on Thursday, September 11, following a comprehensive renovation aimed at restoring safety and reliability for thousands of daily commuters.

The project involved reconstructing the bridge, replacing the exit and entrance ramps connecting Santo Domingo to Boca Chica, installing a retaining wall, improving turns, adding a merging lane to Avenida las Américas, and updating guardrails. The surrounding area was also renovated to enhance overall safety and functionality.

This renovation is part of a broader national plan for the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of bridges and roads, designed to improve road safety and quality of life. The reopening of the Hípica overpass is expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across key sectors of Santo Domingo Este.