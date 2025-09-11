Authorities present updated guide for regional territorial planning

Santo Domingo.- The Vice Ministry of Territorial Planning and Regional Development (VIOTDR), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), presented an updated methodological guide for designing regional territorial planning and development plans (PRODT). The tool aims to strengthen equitable, resilient, and inclusive regional development, while improving disaster risk management, climate change adaptation, and people-centered planning.

Deputy Minister Domingo Matías emphasized that the guide provides a framework to reduce inequalities and direct public investment, with the goal of making it binding yet flexible for both local governments and the private sector. The updated version incorporates new legal frameworks and addresses emerging challenges such as environmental degradation and human mobility. The first plan using this methodology will be applied in the Yuma region.

Developed with input from government institutions, civil society, academia, and international organizations, the resource lays out clear stages for implementation and monitoring. Supported by the IOM Development Fund, it seeks to foster inclusive territorial development and build greater resilience to climate and environmental challenges in the Dominican Republic.