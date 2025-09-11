INPOSDOM resumes shipments to U.S.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Postal Institute (INPOSDOM) announced the gradual resumption of shipments to the United States, following discussions with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs. Initially, postal correspondence and gifts valued at no more than US$100 will be allowed, while regulations for higher-value items remain under negotiation.

INPOSDOM urges users to accurately declare the content and value of shipments to avoid returns or inspections, and advises citizens to follow official updates on the process.

In the first half of 2025, INPOSDOM handled over 500,000 international shipments, totaling 2.75 million items and more than 246 metric tons. The main destinations were the U.S., Japan, Chile, Canada, and Sri Lanka. Popular services include parcels for SMEs, national and international mail, express couriers, and money orders.