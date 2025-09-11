Rafael Toribio denies inclusion of Haitian labor regularization in CES report

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Economic and Social Council (CES), Rafael Toribio, clarified on Wednesday that the final report on the Haitian crisis, delivered to President Luis Abinader, does not include recommendations about the regularization of foreign labor. He said this point has been “incorrectly” spread by some media outlets and social networks.

Toribio explained that the agreements contained in the report were reached through discussions among the various sectors represented in the CES and are framed strictly within Dominican legislation. He emphasized that the subject of labor regularization was never part of the final document.

The CES has begun presenting the report to national leaders, including former President Danilo Medina, and will continue with former President Hipólito Mejía, and Leonel Fernández. The full content of the report will be made public next Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.