Colonial City of Santo Domingo joins Smart Destinations Network (DTI)

Santo Domingo.- The Colonial City of Santo Domingo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been recognized as a Smart Destination Partner for 2025-2027, becoming the first Dominican destination to join the Smart Destinations Network (DTI), promoted by Spain’s Secretariat of State for Tourism through SEGITTUR.

The city received certification as an Adhered Smart Destination, along with the DTI logo and Diagnostic Report, which outlines the roadmap for its transformation into a smart tourist destination. The initiative provides municipal authorities and the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) with an action plan to enhance competitiveness, sustainability, governance, accessibility, innovation, and technology.

Based on SEGITTUR’s methodology, which evaluates 97 requirements and 261 indicators, the Colonial City has met 28.9% of overall requirements. Sustainability led with 41.7%, followed by Governance (29.8%), Innovation (23%), Technology (19.9%), and Accessibility (14.1%), the latter representing the greatest area for improvement.

The project was implemented with support from the German Agency for Technical Cooperation (GIZ) through its Regional Fund for Triangular Cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Smart Tourism Destination model aims to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure, sustainable development, and inclusive accessibility, enhancing both visitor experiences and residents’ quality of life.