Merger of Chinese and Dominican tobacco boosts international competitiveness

Santiago.- The fusion of Chinese tobacco and Dominican production techniques creates a new era of international collaboration between China and the Dominican Republic. The introduction of Asian cigar tobacco to a Villa González factory produces cigars with unique flavors, greater consistency, and stronger market differentiation.

This project not only accelerates the internationalization of new cigar brands, bringing a breath of fresh air to the global tobacco industry, but also further consolidates the Dominican Republic’s position as a global leader in premium cigar manufacturing.

Bob López, general manager of Dominican Tobacco International Ceiba, said that this collaboration “reflects our shared commitment to progress while respecting tradition. By uniting Dominican craftsmanship with Chinese cigar tobacco, we are creating opportunities that not only increase the industry’s international competitiveness but also enrich the diversity of production styles and techniques in the Villa González region,” he said.

He explained that the collaboration combines decades of Dominican experience in cigar production with new Chinese tobaccos supplied by partners such as Sichuan Tobacco, the Danzhou Cigar Base in Hainan, and Tianhe Company.

The result is an innovative range of cigars with greater complexity, distinctive aromas, and superior quality.

Villa González, renowned for its fertile soil and tobacco heritage, will become a center of innovation, craftsmanship, and economic growth.

The factory is located in a free trade zone, ensuring that its products can be exported worldwide in compliance with international standards.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and large-scale production capacity, the factory is positioned to become a key supplier of premium cigars to the growing markets of North America, Asia, and Europe. “This collaboration is not simply a market-driven initiative, but also a new attempt to build a bridge of friendship between the peoples of China and the Dominican Republic through cigars,” López added, according to a statement. “Together, we have established a foundation that will strengthen our industry, our communities, and our shared future.”

The first phase of production is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with recruitment efforts underway in surrounding communities.

About the brand

Dominican Tobacco International, Ceiba, is a premium cigar brand dedicated to preserving Dominican tradition while innovating for the global market. Its product portfolio includes historic brands.