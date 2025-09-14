Rock falls on vehicle on La Vega-Jarabacoa highway; passengers survive.

Jarabacoa, DR— Moments of great tension were experienced this Saturday afternoon on Federico Basilis Street, which connects La Vega with Jarabacoa, when a huge rock broke loose from the side of a mountain and fell on a vehicle traveling on the road.

The impact destroyed the front of the vehicle, which also caught fire after the impact.

Inside were two people who, as if by a miracle, managed to escape alive and only suffered minor injuries despite the considerable damage to the car .

Jarabacoa Fire Department units responded to the scene, extinguished the flames, and provided assistance to the occupants.

Authorities urged drivers to drive with caution in the area, as rock and earth slides are a common occurrence in this mountainous area during the rainy season.