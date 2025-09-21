Family of hairdresser killed by police in Santiago reports sister’s kidnapping and threats

Santiago, DR – The relatives of the barber José Vladimir Valerio Estévez, 25 years old, who died last September 10 during a police operation that left five dead and one agent wounded, denounced having received telephone and personal threats.

The family’s lawyer, Fernando Valerio, explained that the intimidations come from people who seek to implicate the young barber in criminal acts to divert attention and evade responsibility.

“This is a network that you cannot imagine how far it goes. A direct threat has already been made to me … I am not afraid of it”, he declared.

The jurist also related that the sister of the deceased was kidnapped by unknown persons who put her in a vehicle, asked her if she was the hairdresser’s sister, and then let her go. This action was considered part of the attempts to intimidate the family.

This Sunday will be celebrated as the nine-day Mass in memory of José Vladimir.

Afterwards, family members and relatives will hold a vigil in front of the Provincial Government of Santiago, where they will demand justice and a transparent investigation into the circumstances in which the death occurred.

Background of the case

The operation in which José Vladimir died occurred in the La Barranquita sector of Santiago province.

The police reported that they confronted an armed group that was allegedly part of a dangerous gang dedicated to criminal activities.

During the action, five men were killed and one agent was wounded. The General Directorate of the National Police ordered the immediate suspension of the acting agents, who were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.

Receive the main news of the day in your inbox with our newsletter, What you need to know.

The institution said that among the deceased were people with criminal records, without specifying or individualizing the acts attributed.

However, the barber’s relatives have insisted that he was in his business practicing his trade when he was hit by at least eight shots, denying any link with the alleged criminal structure.

His death has provoked reactions of indignation in the community and social organizations, which demand clarification of whether there was an excessive use of force by the police.

The incident is being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, under direct instructions of the public prosecutor Yenni Berenice Reynoso.

The alleged leader

The police identified Ronny Abel Sanchez Morillo, alias “Mudita”, as the alleged leader of the gang confronted by the institution, who managed to escape in a vehicle from the scene of the shooting.

After turning himself in at the Palace of Justice in this city, he is expected to be tried this week, although he will first have to answer for other legal proceedings against him.

The barber’s relatives assure that they will not rest until justice is done and the safety of the whole family is guaranteed, after the threats reported.