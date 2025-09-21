The Government plans a substantial and rapid improvement in the electrical system.

In the coming weeks and months, the national electricity system will gradually incorporate approximately 630 megawatts (MW) of generation, which will contribute to improving the stability and reliability of service in the country.

President Luis Abinader made this announcement during his oversight of the construction of the new Energía 2000 power plant in Montecristi. Upon completion, this project will contribute more than 400 MW to the system.

“We have around 630 megawatts coming online in the coming months. Yesterday we were at Energas, which is about 130 megawatts from San Pedro de Macorís. We also have Siva, which is increasing by about 70 megawatts, and this plant, which will have 410 megawatts, will be coming online gradually,” explained the head of state, who was accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos.

President Abinader highlighted the importance of these projects for the sector’s growth, as national demand stood at 2,700 MW at the beginning of his administration and has now risen to 4,100 MW.

Strategic projects and service improvements

Additional energy projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Furthermore, Abinader announced that an additional 800 MW and 400 MW will be added by 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The president noted that the location of these new plants in the north of the country, where generation has historically been lower, will help balance the system. “According to experts, having generation in the north helps further stabilize the interconnected system,” he stated.

Regarding the reduction in blackouts, Abinader assured that a gradual improvement is expected in the next two or three weeks.

He acknowledged that the recent outages were caused by a combination of factors, including the drought, which has impacted hydroelectric generation.

Details of the plant

The Energía 2000 plant, with a capacity of 414 MW, is part of the Government’s strategic projects to ensure the country’s energy security and meet growing demand.

With this visit, the president reiterated his support for the energy and industrial development of the northwest region, projecting Manzanillo as a strategic hub for investment and economic growth.