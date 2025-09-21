World Beach Cleanup Day: Hundreds of plastic bags removed from shores

As part of World Beach Cleanup Day, various organizations held a day to collect garbage on beaches and riverbanks in the country, to raise awareness about reducing the use of plastics that damage marine and river ecosystems.

The activity, organized by the Ministry of the Environment, was supported by young people from the Salesian Ecological Movement and the Environmental Commission of the Employees and Professors Cooperative of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

Father Willem Batista, from the Salesian Ecological Movement, highlighted the importance of these actions: “In the country, we need to reduce the use of plastic to protect our rivers and seas.”

Likewise, the Volunteers of the Environmental Commission organized cleaning in the Teachers Club, collecting 75 plastic bags and 40 containers of other materials, teaching the correct way to discard garbage to prevent it from reaching the coast.

The organizers stressed that these days aim to encourage people to adopt responsible habits, avoiding single-use plastics and helping to preserve biodiversity.

World Beach Cleaning Day is celebrated annually to motivate communities, volunteers, and institutions to take care of beaches, rivers, and seas, promoting a cleaner and healthier environment.