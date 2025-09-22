International Book Fair 2025 to feature extensive security measures

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo International Book Fair 2025 will take place from September 25 to October 5 at the Juan Pablo Duarte Cultural Plaza, offering more than 600 activities across 15 themed pavilions, three conference rooms, two auditoriums, and 123 exhibition spaces. This year, the fair will honor historian Frank Moya Pons, focus on children’s literature, and feature the Latin American Network of Literary Fairs and Festivals as its guest of honor.

To ensure visitor safety, over 500 security personnel from the Armed Forces, National Police, Preventive Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Municipal Police, Politur, intelligence agencies, and the National Drug Control Directorate will be deployed. Traffic and pedestrian safety around the Plaza will be managed by DIGESETT and INTRANT, while emergency response units from Civil Defense, the National District Fire Department, and DAEH will be on standby.

Security measures include controlled entrances with metal detectors, inspections prohibiting firearms, sharp objects, alcoholic beverages, glass containers, and unauthorized political or religious propaganda. More than 1,300 parking spaces will be available at nearby institutions, including APEC University, UNIBE, Bellas Artes, the Olympic Stadium, and Ministry of Higher Education facilities.

The fair’s program features 182 book presentations, 33 conferences, 125 talks, 65 workshops, and 103 colloquia, with many events tailored for children and young audiences. Organizers emphasize that these measures aim to provide a safe, welcoming environment for attendees to enjoy the country’s premier literary event celebrating historical memory, children’s literature, and Latin American cultural exchange.