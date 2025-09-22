Santo Domingo Philharmonic performs in Boston

Boston.- The Ministry of Culture, together with the Ministry of the Presidency and the Dominican Consulate in Boston, hosted a concert by the Santo Domingo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Berklee Performance Arts Center. The event, held at 6:00 p.m., brought together hundreds of attendees who enjoyed a program divided into two segments: one showcasing classical repertoire and the other featuring Dominican popular music in symphonic arrangements.

The initiative, part of a cultural promotion program led by Vice Minister of Creativity and Artistic Training Amaury Sánchez, seeks to strengthen the presence of Dominican culture abroad. Sánchez, who also conducted the orchestra, highlighted the strategic alliance with Berklee College of Music that makes these events possible.

The concert included special performances by Dominican saxophonist Alejandro Tavmed, a Berklee student, and tenor Engel Brito, professor at the Department of Culture Abroad. This series began in March in Moca, Dominican Republic, as part of efforts to democratize access to music and foster family spaces through art.