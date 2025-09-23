FAO: Dominican Republic could achieve “Zero Hunger” in two years

New York.- President Luis Abinader met this Tuesday with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), during his participation in the UN General Assembly.

Qu highlighted the Dominican Republic’s steady progress toward the “Zero Hunger” goal, projecting that the country could achieve it within the next two years. He commended Abinader’s vision for food security and sustainable development, stressing that the nation has become a regional model through its programs supporting agricultural production, innovation, and social assistance.

Abinader noted that undernourishment in the Dominican Republic has declined from 8.7% in 2019 to 3.6% in 2025, well below the regional average. He attributed this success to wage increases, social protection initiatives, and stronger agricultural output.

As recognition of this progress, FAO invited Abinader to deliver the keynote address at its 80th anniversary in Rome. While unable to attend in person, the president will address the event virtually, reaffirming the Dominican Republic’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.