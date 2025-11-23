Cool airflow creates pleasant temperatures and isolated showers

During the early hours of this Sunday, cloudy skies displaced by the northeast wind were observed, generating scattered rains over provinces such as Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Samaná, Santiago, among others.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indoemt) forecasts mostly clear skies across most provinces after midday. Any showers will be isolated and brief, primarily affecting the Central Mountain Range and the northeast of the country.

For tomorrow, Monday, relatively dry and stable conditions will persist. Mostly clear skies are expected across much of the country, with very isolated, light showers during the early morning hours or at night, resulting from moisture carried by east/northeast winds toward the northern coast, the Cibao region, and the Central Mountain Range.

Temperatures falling

Temperatures will begin to feel more pleasant and cooler, especially at night and in the early morning, mainly in mountainous areas and inland valleys. Fog is possible in higher elevations. These cooler conditions are due to the influx of fresh air pushed by east/northeast winds, which will continue to prevail in the coming days.

Local forecasts

In Greater Santo Domingo, there will be scattered clouds, with a minimum temperature between 20 °C and 22 °C and a maximum between 30 °C and 32 °C.