Dominican Republic gains key insights from ACI-LAC visits to Singapore and Malaysia airports

Kuala Lumpur, Malasia.- The Airports Council International for Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) praised the Dominican Republic’s Airport Department for its active involvement in meetings with major global airports during the organization’s annual study tour. Held at Changi Airport in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, the exchanges were highlighted as valuable opportunities to strengthen cooperation and gain access to strategic information for the airport sector.

ACI-LAC director Rafael Echevarne emphasized that the experience is highly beneficial for the Dominican Republic, as it provides insight into global trends and allows participants to evaluate new technologies and operational practices that could be applied in the region. Airport Department director Víctor Pichardo added that the knowledge gained is already being used to promote innovation and improve efficiency across both international and domestic terminals in the country.

This fourth edition of the study tour brought together airport representatives from several Latin American and Caribbean nations. Participants observed the operations, infrastructure, and management models of two leading airports—Singapore’s award-winning Changi Airport and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport—strengthening regional collaboration and contributing to continued modernization efforts.