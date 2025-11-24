National Police incorporates drones into surveillance efforts

Santo Domingo.- The National Police deployed its Mobile Drone Operational Unit to strengthen security around the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium during Bad Bunny’s concerts over the weekend. The drones provided continuous real-time aerial surveillance to identify potential risks and help ensure a safe environment for the thousands of attendees at the Friday and Saturday shows.

Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira reported that 14 drones were used to support ground units by monitoring the massive flow of people. Under the direction of Major General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta, officers worked alongside other institutions involved in the special operation to maintain order, provide assistance, and ensure smooth mobility throughout the event.

The drone system expanded the police’s field of observation, enabling the detection of unusual movements and improving coordination with ground patrols for quick response. The technology also facilitated facial recognition and the identification of vehicle license plates in nearby areas, further reinforcing security measures.