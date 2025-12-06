What is happening in Cotuí? Unusual color in the waters of the Hatillo dam denounced

They are requesting the urgent intervention of the Ministry of the Environment to initiate a thorough investigation

Quitasueño, Cotuí – The Hatillo dam, the largest freshwater lake in the Greater Antilles, is once again causing concern in different sectors of the province of Sánchez Ramírez.

For several days, people who visit the aquifer complex and fishermen who work and fish in the important lake have raised the alarm over the olive-green color observed in the reservoir’s waters.

At first, those who depend day by day on fishing began to notice that the waters of Hatillo , which were crystal clear, have been changing their natural appearance so far this week.

Many of the men who depend on fishing have suspended their activities amid the confusion and uncertainty generated by the strange change in the reservoir’s waters in this area.

The Ministry of the Environment is expected to urgently intervene to initiate a thorough investigation into the possible causes of the problem.

Concerns range from the alleged effects of contamination and global warming to the possible involvement of criminal hands in the strange color observed in the waters of the Hatillo dam.