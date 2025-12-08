Alcohol sales hours expanded nationwide for the holidays

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police announced the temporary extension of alcohol sales hours for the Christmas and New Year season through Resolution MIP-RR-0009-2025. The measure will be in effect from December 10, 2025, to January 5, 2026, with the goal of regulating nightlife activity during the holidays.

Under the new schedule, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, clubs, event venues, piano bars, and casinos may operate until 3:00 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and until 4:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, December 25 and January 1 will have no time restrictions on alcohol sales.

Minister Faride Raful clarified that the extended hours do not apply to grocery stores, large grocery stores, cafés, car washes, amusement parks, water parks, or liquor stores, which must continue closing at 12:00 midnight, following Resolution ESP/001-2022. Enforcement will be led by the National Directorate for the Control of Alcohol Sales (COBA) with support from the National Police, and violations may result in closures or license cancellations.

Raful also noted that the Government has reinforced security nationwide with over 27,000 police and military personnel deployed for the season. She urged citizens to act responsibly, emphasizing that safety depends on shared commitment. The Ministry reminded the public that the firearms license renewal process remains open until December 31 under the current grace period.