Hotel Santiago, Curio Collection by Hilton seeks to strengthen northern tourism market at DATE 2026

The hotel stated that its participation aligns with a strategy to strengthen Santiago’s role in the national tourism landscape by highlighting its infrastructure, connectivity, and diverse experiences. According to the company, the city has the potential to serve as a hub for business, medical, cultural, and event tourism, while also supporting multi-destination travel within the Dominican Republic.

During the event, Hotel Santiago, Curio Collection by Hilton showcased its facilities and strategic connection to Ágora Santiago Center, emphasizing integrated services, dining, entertainment, and commercial experiences. Hotel representatives reported positive outcomes from DATE 2026, including new business partnerships and growing international interest in Santiago and the broader Cibao region as a rising tourism destination.