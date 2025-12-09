Cap Cana Foundation earns recognition for protecting endemic plant species

Santo Domingo.- The Cap Cana Foundation was recognized in the fifth edition of the Catalog of Promising Practices for its program focused on reproducing threatened native and endemic plants. The initiative, highlighted by the UNDP and Conep, aims to restore the native flora of the eastern Dominican Republic and safeguard botanical species at risk of extinction.

The program supports ecosystem rehabilitation by cultivating, caring for, and reintroducing native species while reducing reliance on exotic plants. To date, the foundation has successfully propagated more than 12,100 plants, representing 122 species, including 12% endemic and 88% native to the region. Efforts include planting 1,000 Bayahibe rose specimens in Cotubanamá National Park and educating over 600 people through environmental workshops.

This recognition reinforces the foundation’s commitment to conservation and ecological restoration in Cap Cana and La Altagracia. UNDP and Conep leaders praised the initiative for advancing sustainable development, inclusion, and environmental protection. The foundation encouraged institutions, organizations, and citizens to join its mission to preserve the country’s natural heritage and ensure future generations can enjoy its rich biodiversity.