Dominican Senate reviews police reform to end institutional assignments

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is moving forward with a major police reform that could reshape the way officers are deployed across the country. A bill currently under review in the Senate seeks to end the decades-old practice of assigning police personnel to guard government offices, state agencies, and even private businesses. Under the proposal, these assignments would only be allowed in exceptional cases where a real security threat is identified and approved by the Interior Ministry.

The reform also targets private-sector arrangements. Companies would no longer be able to hire police officers as security staff unless the situation is deemed a matter of public interest. Even then, businesses would have to cover all costs and disclose the agreements publicly each year.

Beyond these structural changes, the legislation introduces stricter rules on the use of force, requiring officers to act under principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality. Any intervention resulting in harm would have to be reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The bill also calls for the creation of a National Standards Center to oversee police performance and certification, along with a revamped promotion system that emphasizes training and evaluations. Internal Affairs would be moved under the Interior Ministry to strengthen independence in investigations.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the proposal in committee before sending it to the full chamber. While the current session is nearing its end, congressional leaders have signaled that the reform will be a priority in the next term.