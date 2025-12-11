Court orders psychiatric treatment for man who threatened Dominican president Abinader

Santo Domingo.- A court in the El Seibo judicial district has ordered that the man who threatened President Abinader in a viral video undergo psychiatric treatment and post a RD$100,000 bond. The decision was issued Wednesday after a preliminary hearing in which the defendant’s mental health was taken into account.

The defendant, identified as Héctor Julio Mercedes Rodríguez, was arrested last Friday after the threatening video —in which he reportedly claimed to own a high-caliber weapon and vowed violence against the president— circulated widely on social media.

According to the ruling, Mercedes Rodríguez must attend psychiatric therapy sessions for six months at the Provincial Hospital Teófilo Hernández. He is also required to remain under the supervision of his family during the treatment period.

Defense attorney Alberto Mercedes Ruiz argued that since 2022 the defendant has suffered from a degenerative condition that leads to anxiety and other mental health issues, a history that, the defense says, justifies alternative measures to preventive detention.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office continues the investigation, while the court’s decision reflects a balance between ensuring due process and addressing the individual’s mental health condition.

As of now, the accused remains free under these conditions, subject to periodic medical check-ups and judicial oversight until the case advances.