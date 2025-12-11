Dominican government launches “Christmas in the Classrooms 24/7” 

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Education Infrastructure Directorate has unveiled “Navidad en las Aulas 24/7,” a corrective maintenance initiative targeting over 250 schools during the upcoming holiday break, with a budget exceeding RD$300 million. Starting December 11 in Los Mina, Santo Domingo Este, officials emphasized the importance of upgrading school facilities while students and teachers are off-duty.

Led by Director Roberto Herrera and supported by the Ministry of Education and local authorities, the effort will deploy dozens of work brigades nationwide over the Christmas, New Year’s, and Three Kings vacations. Planned repairs include painting, electrical and plumbing work, asphalt repairs, and general beautification to ensure schools re-open in January with safe and functional learning environments.

This phase builds on recent progress: in the past eight months, more than 800 schools have been renovated or upgraded, and by the end of 2025, the government expects to have completed 2,000 new classrooms. The program has also received logistical reinforcement, adding 50 new service vehicles to enhance mobility and support for more than 2 million students and 100,000 teachers.

Authorities view the “24/7” maintenance model as a strategic investment in education, with the holiday timing minimizing disruptions while maximizing efficiency. With President Abinader’s backing, officials say, the initiative underscores a national commitment to strengthening public education infrastructure—and to elevating classroom conditions across the country.