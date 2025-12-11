Dominican Republic bolsters child protection amid rising vulnerability

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s National Council for Children and Adolescents (CONANI) is intensifying its efforts to support children at risk, currently caring for over 1,700 minors nationwide—1,206 through non‑profit partners and 525 in state‑run transition homes across 11 facilities.

CONANI operates 69 residential programs, 59 of which receive government funding. Between January and October 2025, it disbursed RD$166.8 million to non‑profits, while planning a budget increase of RD$186 million for 2026 to expand services in protection, nutrition, healthcare, education, and psychosocial support.

Each child undergoes a thorough needs assessment within 48–72 hours, addressing health, psychology, social services, and education, followed by a tailored care plan. Transition homes are structured by age, gender, and case type, allowing siblings to stay together, and offering specialized care for abuse, trafficking, or highly vulnerable children.

Beyond essential care, CONANI’s transition homes also foster holistic development. Of the 525 youth in care, 284 are enrolled in formal education —spanning early childhood centers, regular schooling, and special education— while adolescents aged 14 and up receive vocational training in fields like barbering, pastry, IT, cooking, and English, often supported by volunteers.