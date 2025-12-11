Dominican Republic leads global response with first UN resolution on sargassum 

Nairobi.- At the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, the Dominican Republic scored a diplomatic milestone today with the adoption of the first-ever UN resolution on sargassum. Titled “Strengthening the global response to massive sargassum influx,” the resolution, co-sponsored by Barbados and Jamaica, is the first global instrument addressing the massive seaweed blooms that have plagued Caribbean and West African shores.

The resolution explicitly acknowledges that the surge of sargassum has become a serious socioeconomic and environmental threat—impacting tourism, marine biodiversity, fisheries, livelihoods, and public health. UNEA has called on the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to draft an in-depth report, convene a high-level meeting, and bolster international cooperation on the issue.

Dominican negotiator Claudia Taboada emphasized the significance of this achievement: “This is the result of over four years of effort to put sargassum on the global agenda. Although the final text doesn’t fully reflect our initial ambition, it marks a decisive step; it’s our first resolution before UNEA and the world’s first on sargassum.”

While the resolution lays a strong foundation for collective action, its true impact depends on follow-through. Governments across the Caribbean and beyond will need to implement monitoring, cleanup, and sustainability measures —and secure financing and technical expertise— to transform this diplomatic win into tangible relief for coastal communities. The Dominican Republic’s leadership has set the stage, but the real work must now unfold along shores most affected.