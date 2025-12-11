Finance Ministry earns dual ISO certification for anti-bribery and compliance management

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Finance and Economy (MHE) has officially been awarded ISO certifications for its anti-bribery and compliance management systems. This milestone recognizes MHE’s adherence to the international standards ISO 37001 and ISO 37301, marking a significant step in strengthening institutional integrity and transparency.

In a ceremony led by Néstor Julio Matos, director of the Dominican Institute for Quality (Indocal), Minister Magín Díaz accepted the certifications on behalf of the ministry. Díaz emphasized that the achievement reflects a “mature and effective” internal control structure, reaffirming MHE’s commitment to ethical governance and public accountability.

During the rigorous audit process, independent evaluators commended the ministry’s strong culture of integrity, noting the active participation of all departments, coherent policies, and robust compliance procedures. They particularly highlighted MHE’s initiatives to update internal controls, protect whistleblowers, and reinforce ongoing training and communication on integrity standards.

The ministry’s next challenge, as outlined by Díaz, will be maintaining these high standards and further institutionalizing a zero-tolerance stance on bribery. In the words of the minister, “this certification positions us as a benchmark within the Dominican state.” He added that MHE remains committed to continuously identifying compliance risks and bolstering channels for reporting improper conduct.