Gas-tank explosion at Villa Marina apartment tower injures several

Part of the debris left behind after the gas-tank explosion in the Villa Marina residential complex, which prompted a full emergency response and building evacuation. (Photo: Olga Lidia de la Cruz)

Santo Domingo.- A powerful explosion rocked a residential building in the Villa Marina sector of the National District on Wednesday evening, causing injuries and prompting a full evacuation, authorities report. The blast occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the tower known as Intempo, located on Calle H in the Los Ríos area of Villa Marina.

According to the fire department, the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak in a kitchen area of one of the apartments, though official investigations remain ongoing.

At least five people were injured in the incident, with two suffering severe burns and other injuries. Those affected were transported to hospitals in Santo Domingo. Local media initially reported a lower number —three— per injured, but subsequent updates from the fire department confirmed five wounded.

Eyewitnesses described dramatic scenes: residents evacuated as emergency crews —including the fire department, police and 9-1-1 paramedics— arrived to secure the site. Some neighbors said they had smelled gas in the building hours before the explosion.

The explosion triggered strong shock waves, and several nearby residences reportedly felt vibrations several blocks away. In response, authorities ordered the temporary closure of the residential tower while structural safety assessments and a formal investigation proceed.

At this time, officials have not released a final cause of the explosion. The fire department continues to work to determine whether the building’s gas infrastructure failed or whether other factors contributed to the accident.

Residents and local leaders have expressed concern and demanded greater oversight of gas safety in residential buildings, particularly newer developments such as Intempo, which neighbors described as recently built.